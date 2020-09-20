Top Stories

Edo decides 2020: INEC declares Obaseki winner

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, has been returned elected as the governor of Edo State.

He secured the highest votes in the governorship election which was held on Saturday.

Obaseki secured 307,955 votes across 18 local government areas while Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 223,619 votes.

The governor won in 14 local government areas while Ize-Iyamu, his closest challenger, won in five.

Total votes cast is 550,242 while the total number of valid votes in the election is 537,407, and rejected votes – 12,835.

After announcing the results from all the local government areas, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Obaseki winner of the poll.

