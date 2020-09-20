Top Stories

Edo decides 2020: Obaseki leading Ize-Iyamu with over 50,000 votes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Godwin Obaseki, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, is currently leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, with over 50,000 votes.
Out of the results of 10 local government areas declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki secured victory across eight, leaving his opponent with two.
Below are the results:
Igueben
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Esan central
PDP: 10,964
APC: 6,719
Esan north-east
PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,559
Esan south-east
PDP: 10,565
APC: 9,237
Ikpoba Okha
PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218
Owan east
PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295
Etsako west
PDP 17,959
APC 26,140
Egor
PDP: 27, 621
APC: 10, 202
Esan west
PDP – 17,433
APC – 7,189
Uhunmwonde
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
TOTAL
PDP: 171,805
APC: 114,730
Margin: 57,075
Results are being expected from eight local government areas, reports TheCable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NASU demands return of petrol price to N123

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…describes increase as insensitive, extortion of downtrodden   The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has called on the Federal Government to revert the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol to the old pump price of N123.50 per litre.     The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), […]
News Top Stories

NIPOST to FIRS: Stamp Duty money collected in TSA

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

…says CBN opened collection account   The raging tussle between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) over Stamp Duty collection continued yesterday with fresh revelation by NIPOST that the payment account was opened by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). NIPOST stated that it does not have access to whatsoever […]
News Top Stories

Enugu flags off 6-day polio vaccination

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Enugu State Government at the weekend said it was determined to sustain and strengthen the state’s decades-long polio free-status. To this end, the state announced the commencement of a six-day specifictarget polio vaccination in the state.   Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), Dr. George Ugwu, made this known while speaking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: