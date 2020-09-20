Edo decides 2020: Obaseki leading Ize-Iyamu with over 50,000 votes

Godwin Obaseki, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, is currently leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, with over 50,000 votes.
Out of the results of 10 local government areas declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki secured victory across eight, leaving his opponent with two.
Below are the results:
Igueben
PDP: 7,870
APC: 5,199
Esan central
PDP: 10,964
APC: 6,719
Esan north-east
PDP: 13,579
APC: 6,559
Esan south-east
PDP: 10,565
APC: 9,237
Ikpoba Okha
PDP: 41,030
APC: 18,218
Owan east
PDP: 14,762
APC: 19,295
Etsako west
PDP 17,959
APC 26,140
Egor
PDP: 27, 621
APC: 10, 202
Esan west
PDP – 17,433
APC – 7,189
Uhunmwonde
PDP: 10,022
APC: 5,972
TOTAL
PDP: 171,805
APC: 114,730
Margin: 57,075
Results are being expected from eight local government areas, reports TheCable.