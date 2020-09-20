Edo decides 2020: Obaseki leading Ize-Iyamu with over 50,000 votes

Godwin Obaseki, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Saturday’s election, is currently leading Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, with over 50,000 votes.

Out of the results of 10 local government areas declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Obaseki secured victory across eight, leaving his opponent with two.

Below are the results:

Igueben

PDP: 7,870

APC: 5,199

Esan central

PDP: 10,964

APC: 6,719

Esan north-east

PDP: 13,579

APC: 6,559

Esan south-east

PDP: 10,565

APC: 9,237

Ikpoba Okha

PDP: 41,030

APC: 18,218

Owan east

PDP: 14,762

APC: 19,295

Etsako west

PDP 17,959

APC 26,140

Egor

PDP: 27, 621

APC: 10, 202

Esan west

PDP – 17,433

APC – 7,189

Uhunmwonde

PDP: 10,022

APC: 5,972

TOTAL

PDP: 171,805

APC: 114,730

Margin: 57,075

Results are being expected from eight local government areas, reports TheCable.

