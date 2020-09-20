News

Edo decides 2020: PDP wins in Igueben, APC in Etsako East

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Godwin Osagie, have taken Igueben Local Government Area.
The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Sunday in Benin.
The result showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, scored 5,199, while the PDP had 7,870 votes.
The registered voters for the local government were 46,828, while those accredited to votes were 13,404.
However, it was the reverse in Etsako East, which was won by APC with 17,011 votes to PDP’s 10,668.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

17 aspirants for UI VC race showcase plans for institution’s devt

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Ahead of the December election of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, seventeen aspirants to the position yesterday showcased their plans for the development of the premier institution including a former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, who said that he would make the institution a problem-solving centre for Nigeria. Other […]
News

FG: Secret ownership of stolen funds undermining Africa’s devt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says walls must be broken The Federal Government has expressed serious concerns over secret corporate ownership of looted public funds from Nigeria and other African countries by the international community, saying the development was largely responsible for the continent’s underdevelopment.   It noted that such beneficial ownership by international jurisdictions, left devastating effect on the […]
News

Hunger, frustration behind our protest, ISOPADEC workers tell Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Striking workers at the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC) yesterday said they were being driven by hunger and frustration over four months’ unpaid arrears of salaries contrary to insinuations that they were being sponsored by politicians. The workers, who spoke through their leader, Comrade Awuzie Chinedu, said their protest was a function […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: