Edo decides 2020: PDP wins in Igueben, APC in Etsako East

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Godwin Osagie, have taken Igueben Local Government Area.

The result was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission in the early hours of Sunday in Benin.

The result showed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, scored 5,199, while the PDP had 7,870 votes.

The registered voters for the local government were 46,828, while those accredited to votes were 13,404.

However, it was the reverse in Etsako East, which was won by APC with 17,011 votes to PDP’s 10,668.

