Edo decides 2020: Suspected APC chieftain stopped from snatching election materials  

A suspected chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly caught attempting to snatch electoral materials at a polling unit in Oredo LGA, Edo State this morning.
He was fiercely resisted by voters and some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the unit.
Voting has since commenced in the highly anticipated election.
