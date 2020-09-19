News

Edo decides 2020: Suspected APC chieftain stopped from snatching election materials  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

A suspected chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was reportedly caught attempting to snatch electoral materials at a polling unit in Oredo LGA, Edo State this morning.
He was fiercely resisted by voters and some supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the unit.
Voting has since commenced in the highly anticipated election.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

S’East, S’South professionals task FG on security, graft, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost advocacy group– The South- East, South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has said that the seeming absence of justice, rule of law and merit in all facets of governance in the country was responsible for Nigeria’s socio-economic and political deterioration. Besides, the advocacy group urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to restructure the country, review the […]
News Top Stories

CBN bans access to forex for maize importers

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), yesterday, directed lenders to immediately discontinue the processing of Forms M for maize/ corn importation into the country.   In a circular posted on its website and signed by Director of Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. O.S. Nnaji, the apex bank directed lenders to submit a list of all […]
News Top Stories

Apapa gridlock: Lagos donates land for trailers’ park

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The disturbing gridlock created along Apapa corridor in Lagos State by heavy-duty trucks clogging the major highways may soon fade away, if the actions being taken by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu fully materialise.   Sanwo-Olu revealed that the state government had donated additional 30 hectares of land in Ijora area as part of the solutions initiated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: