Edo decides 2020: Voters shun COVID-19 safety protocols

The governorship election in Edo State is currently going on peacefully with impressive voters’ turnout in most wards across the state.

However, there was no social distancing at Oba Market polling unit, Oredo LGA and many other places as voters got ready to cast their votes, while many also did not wear face masks.

Incidentally the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had promised that COVID-19 safety protocols would be observed for the election.

Besides no social distancing, it was also observed that hand sanitizers and thermometer guns were not used.

There is a massive security presence in cities, towns, and villages.

There is also compliance with restriction movement across the state.

Major streets, especially in Benin, did not witness the usual traffic as the residents moved to their respective polling stations for accreditation.

Also reports from other areas of Edo, such as Uzzebba, Igueben, Auchi, Ososo, Ekpoma, Jattu, and Ughoton, among other towns and villages, say there is impressive turnout and orderly situation.

