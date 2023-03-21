Business

Edo, Decklar sign agreement for supply of 150,000 barrels of crude

The managemens of Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPC) and Decklar Resources Inc have signed a new sale and purchase agreement for the supply of 150,000 barrels of crude oil to the Edo modular refinery. The agreement was also in collaboration with its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited (“Millenium”)- operator of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11. According to the agreement, the crude would be sourced from the Oza Oil Field, operated by Decklar Resources Inc and Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited. These were contained in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media Projects to the Edo State Government, Crusoe Osagie. He stated that the refinery was being expanded to 21,000bpd, adding that the facility with its feedstock can produce 500,000 litres of diesel, 300,000 litres of Naphtha, and 200,000 litres of low-pour fuel oil. Chief Executive Officer of Decklar Resources Inc., Sanmi Famuyide, according to the statement confirmed the agreement.

