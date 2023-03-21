Edo, Decklar sign agreement for supply of 150,000 barrels of crude

The managemens of Edo Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (ERPC) and Decklar Resources Inc have signed a new sale and purchase agreement for the supply of 150,000 barrels of crude oil to the Edo modular refinery. The agreement was also in collaboration with its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited (“Millenium”)- operator of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11. According to the agreement, the crude would be sourced from the Oza Oil Field, operated by Decklar Resources Inc and Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited. These were contained in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media Projects to the Edo State Government, Crusoe Osagie. He stated that the refinery was being expanded to 21,000bpd, adding that the facility with its feedstock can produce 500,000 litres of diesel, 300,000 litres of Naphtha, and 200,000 litres of low-pour fuel oil. Chief Executive Officer of Decklar Resources Inc., Sanmi Famuyide, according to the statement confirmed the agreement.
Related Articles
Insurance firm appoints non-executive director
African Alliance Insurance Plc has appointed Alexander Nwuba as its non-executive director. According to a disclosure filed to The Exchange, the appointment has been approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM). The insurer believes his mix of talent, experiences and in particular, technology leadership would expectedly bring significant benefit to the company and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria among nations with high airport charges, taxes
IATA, ACI clash over airport fees PRESSURE Financial stress suffered by airport operators because of passenger traffic losses has become unsustainable Nigeria, Liberia and six other countries are among the top list of African countries with high airport taxes. Others are Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Bangui, Sierra Leone, Republic of Congo and Niger It was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Naira drops to N515/$1 at parallel market
The local currency, naira, weakened against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N515/$1 compared with N510 per dollar on Wednesday, data obtained from abokiFX. com (a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos), show. Naira had steadily appreciated to settle at between N509 and N510 per dollar at the parallel market […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)