Edo defends position on demolition of houses

The Edo State government yesterday defended the Tuesday demolition of the houses of former Deputy Governor, Dr Pius Odubu; that of Prof. Julius Ihonvbere and that of Mr. Mike Itemuagbon in Benin City, Edo State. The state government in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie and made available to journalists in Benin City said the demolished houses were built on government lands. According to him, eleven plots of land were given to some politicians, including Obaseki, by former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, on the eve of his administration as a parting gift. The statement reads in part. “December 21, 2020, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, revoked the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of 11 government properties within the Government Reserved Area (GRA), which were allotted to former political office holders, companies and private individuals as parting gifts on the eve of the exit of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole from office. One of the properties was allocated to Governor Obaseki and was also revoked.

