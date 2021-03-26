Edo defends position on demolition of houses

The Edo State government yesterday defended the Tuesday demolition of the houses of former Deputy Governor, Dr Pius Odubu; that of Prof. Julius Ihonvbere and that of Mr. Mike Itemuagbon in Benin City, Edo State. The state government in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie and made available to journalists in Benin City said the demolished houses were built on government lands. According to him, eleven plots of land were given to some politicians, including Obaseki, by former governor, Adams Oshiomhole, on the eve of his administration as a parting gift. The statement reads in part. “December 21, 2020, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, revoked the Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) of 11 government properties within the Government Reserved Area (GRA), which were allotted to former political office holders, companies and private individuals as parting gifts on the eve of the exit of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole from office. One of the properties was allocated to Governor Obaseki and was also revoked.
COVID-19: Okowa, wife test positive
Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has tested positive to COVID-19. His wife, Dame Edith Okowa also tested positive. The governor announced this on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday. “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued […]
Lawmaker tackles Akeredolu over Oodua anthem in official events
A lawmaker representing Eseodo constituency, Success Torhukerhijo yesterday faulted adoption of Oodua anthem in public functions by the Ondo State government, sayingtheadoptionof Yorubaanthembythe government would lead to further marginalisation of the minority Ijaw people living in the state. The Ondo State Government had approved the Oodua anthem at the Valedictory State Executive meeting last week. […]
Reps deepen MDAs’ probe over Chinese loans
As part of efforts to make up the time lost due to COVID- 19, the House of Representatives has fasttracked its oversight function in investigating Federal Government’s ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) over loans obtained from China. The House has, in the past one month, been probing into loans sourced from the Chinese Export-Import Bank […]
