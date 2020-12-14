Edo deputy gov lauds Oshiomhole’s sterling qualities at Thanksgiving Service

News

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday admitted sterling and outstanding contributions the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, made that shot him up in politics to become what he was today.

 

He declared that Oshiomhole taught him all he knew in politics, maintaining that he had no quarrel with the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

 

Shaibu stated this during a thanksgiving service held yesterday at Saint Philip Catholic Church, Jettu, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state to celebrate his second term in office as the deputy governor and the victory of the September 19 governorship election in the state, which he won alongside his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

 

While thanking God for His mercies and faithfulness, the deputy governor said that the Edo State governorship election was the first election in the history of Nigeria where both the APC, PDP and other political parties came together to support Godwin Obaseki and himself for the purpose of peace and sustainable development of the state., adding that their victory was a victory for the peace and  unending development of the state.

 

Shaibu said: “Adams Oshiomhole taught me all I know now politically. He made me stand my ground and help us end godfatherism. I have no quarrel with Adams Oshiomhole.

 

“We must come together as a nation in recognising our shared interest in placing boundaries on our competition in order not to divide the nation into hostile and irreconcilable camps.

 

This dangerous impasse is one area where the wisdom of Governor Godwin Obaseki has reigned supreme. “We have a governor who is selfless. He doesn’t think about himself, but about the state and about the next generation. Obaseki is indeed a selfless governor.

 

We have restored justice for the less privileged in society and our biggest goal towards the poor is to improve their prospects and productivity. We must all join hands together to build a virtuous society. We must not let go of our moral code of a disciplined society

