Edo deputy gov’s brother abducted

Armed men have kidnapped Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his children to school in Benin. However, no contact has been established between the kidnappers and the victim’s family.

A source close to the Shaibus yesterday said the incident occurred about 7am at Aruogba area, Irhiri. “The gunmen left the children but took their father away. The incident has been reported to security agencies.

But the kidnappers have not made any contact with the family. “It is believed that the kidnappers came through the river because people who witnessed the incident said they went through the bush in that area that leads to the riverside.

“Security agencies have been informed and they are doing everything possible to ensure that he is released unhurt and be reunited with his family,” the source added. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, yesterday said he had not been briefed on the incident. He said: “I am not aware of this development yet but I will find out and get back to you.”

Residents of Benin and its environs have been living in fear as armed robbers and other criminals are taking the advantage of the absence of policemen on the streets to unleash a reign of terror on the people. Police in the state are yet to return to their duty posts following attacks on them during the #End- SARS protests.

Hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful protests, vandalised five police stations and carted away arms and ammunition. They also set free over 2,000 inmates of two correctional centres and looted four warehouses in the state. Most residents have, however, resorted to self-help to provide protection for themselves and their valuables.

