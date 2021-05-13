News

Edo: DSS, police take extra measures to avert attacks

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

To avoid attacks on security personnel and formations in Edo State, security organisations have taken extra measures to avert any possible onslaught by the bandits and hoodlums This was against the backdrop that South- East and South-South geo-political zones had been under heavy attacks on security personnel and formations by unknown gunmen in the last few months.

The Correctional Service facilities in Owerri, the Imo State capital, were attacked on April 5, with over 1,800 prisoners freed, and since then, several attacks have been unleashed in which security personnel were killed in the two zones and the last was the killing of 12 policemen in Rivers and Akwa Ibom States on April 8 respectively.

Though there had not been any such attacks in Edo State, security organisations have taken extra measures to avert such occurrences. As part of the measures, the police mounted a road-block with used tires at the Headquarters of the Edo State Police Command located on Central Road, GRA Benin, while two mobile policemen were stationed at the Court Road axis of the area. Also, the Department of State Security (DSS) had mounted similar roadblock sideways about 500 meters from their office on the same road.

