News

Edo: Ekiti PDP, Oni congratulate Obaseki

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and a former Governor Segun Oni yesterday congratulated Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the last Saturday governorship poll.

 

PDP factional Chairman, Hon. Bisi Kolawole in a letter he personally signed and addressed to Obaseki also congratulated the PDP structure in Edo State, praising the determination and the collective efforts of the people of the state for defending their votes.

 

Kolawole noted that the people courageously resisted the so called “Federal might,” made their electoral choice and stood by what they believed would give them the dividends of democracy.

 

The letter reads: “As we draw the curtain on the Edo State election, andareallsetforthenextone in Ondo State, I call on all stakeholders to borrow a leaf from the activities before the last election and pray for victory at the next polls. Iamconfidentthatthewave of victory is blowing and it will also be our portion in Ekiti State gubernatorialelectioncome2022.

 

“We have all seen what happened in Edo State, how the will of the people prevailed over the massive forces of oppression. The situation in Ekiti State is not different. The people here are also clamouring for a change.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Reps grill ICPC boss over purchase of used vehicles

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives, yesterday, interrogated the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, over alleged purchase of used vehicles by the commission. The interrogation took place when the House Committee engaged the chairman and his management team on the implementation of the 2019 budget with respect […]
News Top Stories

Wigwe: Banks should partner states on solar power

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc., Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has tasked commercial banks to work with state governments to embrace solar power solution to resolve the country’s power issues. Wigwe made the appeal yesterday at the 13th Annual Banking & Finance Conference of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), at which there […]
News Top Stories

Banks’ Q2 credit to private sector now N18.82trn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Commercial banks in Nigeria extended credit facilities totalling N18.82 trillion to the private sector in the second quarter of this year, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed. This represented an increase of 1.9 per cent compared with N18.49 trillion recorded in the first quarter. Year-on-year, the banks’ credit to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: