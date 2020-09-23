Edo: Ekiti PDP, Oni congratulate Obaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State and a former Governor Segun Oni yesterday congratulated Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on his re-election at the last Saturday governorship poll.

PDP factional Chairman, Hon. Bisi Kolawole in a letter he personally signed and addressed to Obaseki also congratulated the PDP structure in Edo State, praising the determination and the collective efforts of the people of the state for defending their votes.

Kolawole noted that the people courageously resisted the so called “Federal might,” made their electoral choice and stood by what they believed would give them the dividends of democracy.

The letter reads: “As we draw the curtain on the Edo State election, andareallsetforthenextone in Ondo State, I call on all stakeholders to borrow a leaf from the activities before the last election and pray for victory at the next polls. Iamconfidentthatthewave of victory is blowing and it will also be our portion in Ekiti State gubernatorialelectioncome2022.

“We have all seen what happened in Edo State, how the will of the people prevailed over the massive forces of oppression. The situation in Ekiti State is not different. The people here are also clamouring for a change.”

