Edo election: ADP candidate files suit at tribunal

The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the September 19 government election in Edo State, Mr. Iboi Lucky Emmanuel, and his party yesterday filed a petition at the Edo Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Benin, the state capital, to challenge the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the poll.

The filling of the petition came barely a day the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, announced his resolve not to challenge the outcome of the election, but to purse the two pre-election matters he had earlier instituted against Governor Obaseki, who won the election on the platform of the PDP.

Iboi and the ADP, in their petition before the tribunal, are challenging the re-election of Governor Obaseki on several grounds, part of which bothers on the eligibility of the governor to contest the poll in the first instance because of the irregularities in his candidacy and his certificate, as well as the fact that he participated in both the APC and PDP primaries.

The petitioners, therefore, joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP, Governor Obaseki, the APC and Ize-Iyamu as 1st to 5th respondents in the petition. In the petition, they stated that the university degree certificate submitted by the 3rd respondent, Godwin Noghehase Obaseki, which was issued by the University of Ibadan (UI) was defective.

