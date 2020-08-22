EDO ELECTION: APC alleges importation of arms by Obaseki, PDP

…alleges Obaseki, PDP govs planning to cause violence

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday raised the alarm over arms buildup and plan by the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, in collaboration with other governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to set state on fire with arms and imported thugs with a view to causing violence during the September 19 governorship election. The state APC Chairman, Colonel David Imuse (rtd), who raised the alarm at a press conference in Benin, alleged that Obaseki was desperatelu scheming and deploying do-or-die tactics in seeking a second term in office alongside his deputy, Mr. Philip Shaibu. The APC state chairman also alleged that Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, allegedly brought thugs into the state in order to cause mayhem during the election.

He said: “In the past days, we have seen and experienced a dangerous buildup of firearms and violence in Edo State by governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who no longer needs a diviner to tell him that he has been rejected by the people. “Despite persistent warnings and alarms, Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu of the PDP have remained adamant, persisting on their wicked intent to unleash mayhem in Edo State in order to subvert the election and scare away voters who have expressed their resolve to eject the incompetent governor and usher in a new lease of life with Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu of the APC.”

He stated that, “recent facts have confirmed that he is not alone, but rather enjoying the support of some PDP governors in an evil partnership premised on a shared debased character of criminality, electoral violence, and a mockery of the law.” Imuse further pointed out that Godwin Obaseki is in cohorts with the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, having shown, productive in the industry of violence, stressing that, “This time, their evil proficiency is focused on setting Edo State ablaze.”

He said Okowa, who shot his way to alleged contrived victory in Delta State, has begun to lend his hand to Godwin Obaseki, with the supply of thugs and gangs charged with the mission of unleashing violence and rigging the election. But, Okowa, in reaction yesterday denied the APC’s allegation against him. Okowa’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said: “I don’t know when Delta became more violent than Edo. Meanwhile, Ifejiaka said: “When PDP governors paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin and violence broke out after they left, was it Okowa that was responsible? “We should be thankful that our governor was not harmed.

The governor has visited Edo State many times and there was no violence. “Okowa as a person has not been known for violence and since he has been contesting elections, he has not associated with violence. “Everybody knows Okowa as a peaceful person. The violence is in Edo and will remain in Edo. Before now, in the build up to the election, Edo has been in the news for violence. So, what happened in Igueben is part of that violence. They should leave Okowa alone.” Also reacting, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, said it was obvious that Imuse lacked content so they now sit down and concoct stories. He said: “The allegations are baseless and lack foundation. We are the ones that should be complaining because of their inclination to fraud and violence. “All we keep saying is that they are trying to create a situation of anarchy and chaos to force a postponement of the election.”

