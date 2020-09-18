Edo election: APC’s MEES a ploy for vote buying –PDP

The National Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Edo governorship election has said the disbursement of Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES) by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the people of the state was a ploy for voting buying. Secretary of the subcommittee on publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement that the desperate resort to such underhand measure had further exposed the fact that the APC has lost confidence in the ability of its candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to win the Saturday’s election.

PDP said: “This criminal and shameful attempt to beguile the people and buy their conscience is an unpardonable insult to the sensibilities of the good people of Edo State. Such a corrupt approach has further wrecked the integrity of the APC and its damaged candidate and distanced them from most of Edo voters.” The party further accused the APC of trying to derail the electoral process, and commended leaders and citizens of the state for condemning and rejecting the plot by the APC to buy the people and compromise the sanctity of the election. Ologbondiyan added: “Our campaign also urges the people of the state to remain at alert as well as continue to reject and report any attempt by the APC to compromise them with financial or material inducement.

“Furthermore, the people of Edo state must ensure that they do not release their voter’s cards, personal pictures or lists of persons in their communities, churches, mosques and other groups to anybody ahead of Saturday’s election. “Our campaign also urges the people to remain prayerful and vigilant against forces of darkness that are out to compromise the electoral process.”

The party advised the APC and Ize-Iyamu to withdraw from the election instead of resorting to underhand measures, saying “since it is clear that nothing, not even violence, lies, monetary inducement and their endless shenanigans could make the people of Edo State change their resolve to re-elect Governor Godwin Obaseki on Saturday.”

