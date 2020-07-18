Edo election: Arrogance has led Oshiomhole into political oblivion –Mathew Edaghese

The chairman of the NBA Task Force in Edo State, Barrister Mathew Edaghese, spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on political developments in the state ahead of the September 19 governorship election. Excerpts:

What is your take on the political drama in the state?

I can recall an interview I had with you about a year ago where I said Edo State is not Lagos State, and that Edo people are not Lagosians. An average Edo person is a warrior, and Godwin Obaseki is not Akinwunmi Ambode. That was my own reaction to those who said they would give Obaseki the Ambode treatment. I went on to analyse the situation comparatively and said what is obtainable in Lagos is not what is obtainable in Edo. I said the cultural make up of the people in Edo and the political orientation is quite different. Edo people are not monocultural people, we have the three major ethnic groups, the Etsako, the Binis and the Esan. And no one individual can ride roughshod over anyone as it is done in Lagos. No singular godfather can cage anyone in Edo State, the people will normally prevail and that is what is playing out now. For those who thought they have Edo State in their pocket, thinking they can choose who becomes governor, they are beginning to see the reality of the situation. People of Edo State are very dynamic and politically conscious. No slave driver would cage Edo people, there must be resistance. The turn of events has shown that those who thought they were in control of the destiny of the state have actually become casualties and victims of the political crisis in Edo. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has lost his chairmanship of APC, he is the major casualty of the crisis. His fall came from Edo State. Were he not actively involved in the crisis, he certainly would have remain the chairman. It is evidently clear that Edo State is not Lagos. It is the resistance of Edo people that led to the fall of Oshiomhole. As we speak now, Oshiomhole has has fallen beyond expectation, only God knows if he would ever find his foot again.

Do we now say that Obaseki has succeeded in eradicating godfatherism in Edo State?

I won’t say Obaseki, has won the battle, I would rather say the majority of Edo people have given their resounding decision and rejection of godfatherism and they took their stand on it.

In 2016 guber election, it was Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu versus Obaseki, in 2020 again the two are facing each other. What are your predictions?

It is just a swap in robe, Obaseki has gone to PDP, Ize- Iyamu has gone to APC, they swapped their political territory, and they are operating on new grounds. Though POI had been in APC before, Obaseki had never been in PDP, he is totally a new person there. He may feel more at home in APC, but the difference is this; the APC he had gone back to is not the same APC he left, especially now that the fortune of Oshiomhole is dwindling, they are in big mess. The court has ruled that Anslem Ojezua is the authentic chairman of APC. POI is now going toe the line of Ojezua in the political administration of the party, remember that POI was an opponent to their own faction of the APC, how that chemistry will blend is what I do not understand. There is a saying that you can force a horse to be the river, you cannot force it to drink water. Again Obaseki’s support base is there; his men are still in APC. They may stay back in APC; the allegiance is still there, whether they will support him for election is what I don’t know. Again, is Ize-Iyamu going to work with people who are opposed to him? I think what a man harbours in his heart makes up his intention, not what he professes. Honestly as a political analyst and as a key observer, I feel the weapons have been stripped off the hands of the enemy, what is left now is the will to do harm.

How would you react to those saying that APC cannot let go of Edo State?

When there is an electoral contest of that magnitude, you expect various degree of interest from within or without. But in a democratic process that is ideal with full adherence to the principle of democracyand rule of law, a non voter in Edo State has no power to determine who wins election in Edo State. It is purely undemocratic and aberration for some people to be saying they won’t let go of Edo State. It is not an appointable office, it is an elective office. It is not an election that involves all Nigerians; it is restricted to Edo and for registered voters in Edo alone. They are the ones to determine who will win or who will lose. If Edo electorate are not allowed to exercise their franchise, then it is no longer election. Should there be undue interference from any quarter then they are looking for trouble. We don’t want to witness political annexation in Edo State, we want to see an election that is free, fair, transparent, credible and devoid of intimidation and interference from outsiders.

Do you believe in the Esan agenda?

I am an Edo State citizen, Esan man by ethnic affiliation and by birth, I do not subscribe to the whole idea of Esan people begging to take their turn. Edo State as it were was function of the effort of an Esan son, late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, who was then the Vice President under IBB. Edo State wouldn’t have come to be if not for Aikhomu’s personal push that lead to its actualisation. As we speak, no Esan man has been elected as a governor since the creation of Edo. Ambrose Folorunsho Ali was elected Governor of Bendel State not Edo State, Professor Osariemen Osubor in the eyes of the law was never a governor. An annulled election cannot be gazetted as something that happened when we talk of the law. He can’t be refer to as a former governor, he cannot be in the pension roll. So, an Esan had never been governor, though the creation of the state was an effort of the Esan. .

Do you think politicains have learnt from the lesson of Oshiomhole?

Oshiomhole’s lesson is not a thing one wish for his enemy. Oshiomhole has fallen from Olympia height to oblivion. It is a great disaster. Few months ago, Oshiomhole was operating like the Roman god Olympus, today he is in the valley of obscurity. It was a political grave he dug through unbridled arrogant and hardness of the heart in a democracy, you must learn to listen to the voice of the people. You cannot lord it over the people and expect to gain your balance, because you are going to be vanquished. It is the will of the people that got Oshiomhole vanquished of his own resolve, today he is number one casualty of the Edo political feud. He should have himself to blame. I doubt if he would ever have butter and bread political opportunity again. It is a very big and bitter lessons for our politicians, in fact every right thinking human being.

