EDO ELECTION: GOV UDOM EMMANUEL CONGRATULATES GOV OBASEKI ON VICTORY

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki who was massively and overwhelmingly re-elected by the Edo people for a well-deserved second term in office.

 

 

In a congratulatory message released by his Chief Press Secretary and Senior Special Assistant, Media, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel first thanked God for ushering in such a peaceful and credible election in Edo State and drew similarities to what happened last year in his State.

 

 

“ Last year, the good people of Akwa Ibom State rose in unison and said no to godfatherism and the much touted Federal might, declaring their fidelity to the supremacy of our ONLY GOD in the Affairs of man. Today, our Brothers and Sisters in Edo State have replicated the same wholesome faith and belief in God over the boastful exuberance of ordinary mortals by voting to return a leader who best represents their values and ethos; a doer and not a talker.

 

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State, I join our brethren in Edo to congratulate our Brother, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki for securing the trust and faith of the good people of Edo State to superintend over the affairs of the State for another four years.

 

As I have always said, a good job delivered well, means more job to be done. I have no doubt that you will step up to the plate and deliver big time for the Edo people. Let me also congratulate our great party, the PDP and of course, the INEC for a job well- done!

 

 

“Congratulations to Edo people. ONLY GOD!”

