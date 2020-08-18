News

Edo election: INEC presents voter’s register to political parties

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN Comment(0)

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented soft copies of the voters’ register to the 14 political parties participating in the election.

 

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the register to the political parties at the INEC Office located at Sapele Road in Benin, the state capital.

 

While presenting the voters’ register to the parties, Agbamuche-Mbu said that the presentation marked the flag-off of the publication of the voters register in the state.

 

She said: “In pursuant to Section 20 of the Electoral Act  2010, as amended, the Commission is mandated to publish the voters register for the conduct of general elections.

 

“Consequently, the register shall be published in a designated location in all the local government areas, registration areas and polling units across the state. It is my profound appeal that you should advise your constituents, members and voters on the need to check their details in the register.

 

“This is for voters to know the location of their polling units and to come out en masse to vote on September 19. You will recall that the Commission had publicly declared on January 7, 2019 that Nigeria had a total of 84,004 084 voters.

 

And by virtue of that declaration the total number of registered voters in Edo State as at today is 2,210,534 with 1,159,325 male and 1,051,209 female”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Coronavirus cases pass one-million mark in Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Aggressive and bold” action is needed as Africa’s coronavirus cases pass the one million mark, according to the African Union (AU) body dealing with the pandemic. It says South Africa – where testing has been widespread – accounts for more than half of all cases. Tanzania’s lack of data meanwhile is a “concern” for the […]
News Top Stories

EFCC chair, Magu, quizzed over missing recovered loot

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Lawrence Olaoye and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

    There was a high class drama yesterday in the nation’s capital, Abuja, following the arrest and interrogation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, for alleged corruption and money laundering.   Magu was reportedly picked up as he was leaving the Wuse II Office of […]
News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation. Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: