Edo election: INEC presents voter’s register to political parties

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday presented soft copies of the voters’ register to the 14 political parties participating in the election.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Edo, Rivers and Bayelsa States, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, presented the register to the political parties at the INEC Office located at Sapele Road in Benin, the state capital.

While presenting the voters’ register to the parties, Agbamuche-Mbu said that the presentation marked the flag-off of the publication of the voters register in the state.

She said: “In pursuant to Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended, the Commission is mandated to publish the voters register for the conduct of general elections.

“Consequently, the register shall be published in a designated location in all the local government areas, registration areas and polling units across the state. It is my profound appeal that you should advise your constituents, members and voters on the need to check their details in the register.

“This is for voters to know the location of their polling units and to come out en masse to vote on September 19. You will recall that the Commission had publicly declared on January 7, 2019 that Nigeria had a total of 84,004 084 voters.

And by virtue of that declaration the total number of registered voters in Edo State as at today is 2,210,534 with 1,159,325 male and 1,051,209 female”

