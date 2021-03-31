News

Edo Election Petition Tribunal: PDP congratulates Obaseki

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State yesterday said it was pleased with the verdict of the Edo 2020 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed all four petitions challenging the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19, 2020 polls.

The party, in a congratulatory message signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Chris Nehikhare and made available to journalists In Benin City said the judgement was a testament to the rule of law, justice and equity that reinforced the believe that our judiciary had seriously matured and cannot be manipulated to satisfy the whims and caprices of political jobbers, the statement reads in part.

“Edo PDP thanks the good people of Edo State for their continued support as well as His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki, for his steadfastness and commitment to resetting Edo. “It is clear that the APC booby trap of unwarranted, unnecessary, mindless and malicious court cases are collapsing and experiencing the domino effect. We therefore use this opportunity to ask those with conscience left within the contraption called APC to use this holy week to seek penance and then join Governor Obaseki and PDP in the development of Edo State.”

Our Reporters

