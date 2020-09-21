Edo election: Victory for democracy, says Nkire

A senior member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Sam Nkire, has described the outcome of the Edo State governorship election as victory for democracy.

Nkire, a member of the National Caucus of the APC said he believed the verdict that handed victory to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Godwin Obaseki, to a large extent, reflected the wishes of the people of Edo State.

The APC stalwart said the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress had a democratic lesson to learn from President Muhammadu Buhari’s patriotism and transparency, when it comes to electioneering conducts.

Nkire stressed further that the PDP leadership, particularly, must humble itself and borrow a leaf from President Buhari’s philosophy of “I’m for all and for nobody”, which set the direction for the whole electioneering exercise.

According to the APC chieftain, the result of last Saturday’s election in Edo State would have been different, if the President’s body language had in any way signalled a “do-or-die” affair to the leadership or membership of the APC.

Nkire said the lesson to learn within the APC family was quite instructive and obvious, adding that his party would, however, “not compromise on the sanctity of transparent elections, no matter the price to pay for such attitude.”

Like this: Like Loading...