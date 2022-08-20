News

Edo electoral commission releases timetable for council polls

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC), yesterday announced that the suspended local government council election will be held on January 14. The Commission in a statement signed by Emmanuel Abebe, on behalf of the Chairman of EDSIEC, said: “Pursuant to section 21 of Edo State Local Government Electoral Law and the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission Es-tablishment (Re-enactment) (Amendment 1) Law 2022, notice of Election is hereby given as follows: that election into the offices of the Chairmen and councilors for the 18 local government councils in Edo State shall be held on Saturday, January 14. “All the registered political parties are required to collect nomination forms on behalf of their candidates at the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission Headquarters located at Plot 116, Oko-Ogba, Airport Road, Benin City.”

In the release made available to journalists, the schedule for the election is as follows: “Thursday, 18th August, 2022 – Notice of Election; Tuesday, 30th August, 2022 – Meeting with political parties; Thursday 1st of September to Friday 30th of September 2022. “Conduct of party primaries; Monday, 3rd October, 2022 to Friday 28th October 2022 – Collection and submission of forms by political parties/submission of list of party candidates; Monday 31st October to Thursday 10th November,

 

