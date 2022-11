Edo embarks on refuse evacuation in major streets, markets

The House of Representatives has accused the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) of reckless spending of the approved budgetary allocation from 2019 to 2021. The House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) led by Wole Oke made the allegation on Wednesday during an oversight visit to the OAuGF in Abuja. Oke picked […]

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has joined other party faithful to revalidate his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This was even as he reiterated his administration’s commitment at boosting the security in the state, commending the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Lagos StateCommissionerof Police, […]

Rev Chris Okotie has allayed the fears of those who think that any attempt to restructure the country would lead to disintegration. Okotie, who has been campaigning for the inauguration of an interim government with the main objective of restructuring the country, said his concept of Aboriginal Democracy upon which he anchors the restructuring […]

The Edo State Government has commenced a massive evacuation of refuse across major streets and markets in the Benin metropolis, with a call on residents to complement government’s efforts at ensuring a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment. Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Engr. Jonathan Lawani, while monitoring the evacuation exercise in different parts of Benin metropolis, warned against indiscriminate waste disposal and unhealthy practices that violate the state’s extant environmental laws.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica