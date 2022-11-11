Edo embarks on refuse evacuation in major streets, markets

The Edo State Government has commenced a massive evacuation of refuse across major streets and markets in the Benin metropolis, with a call on residents to complement government’s efforts at ensuring a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment. Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Engr. Jonathan Lawani, while monitoring the evacuation exercise in different parts of Benin metropolis, warned against indiscriminate waste disposal and unhealthy practices that violate the state’s extant environmental laws.
Related Articles
Restructuring won’t lead to secession -Okotie
Rev Chris Okotie has allayed the fears of those who think that any attempt to restructure the country would lead to disintegration. Okotie, who has been campaigning for the inauguration of an interim government with the main objective of restructuring the country, said his concept of Aboriginal Democracy upon which he anchors the restructuring […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu revalidates APC membership
Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has joined other party faithful to revalidate his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC). This was even as he reiterated his administration’s commitment at boosting the security in the state, commending the efforts of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Lagos StateCommissionerof Police, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps accuse Auditor General of reckless spending
The House of Representatives has accused the Office of the Auditor General for the Federation (OAuGF) of reckless spending of the approved budgetary allocation from 2019 to 2021. The House Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) led by Wole Oke made the allegation on Wednesday during an oversight visit to the OAuGF in Abuja. Oke picked […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)