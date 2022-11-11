News

Edo embarks on refuse evacuation in major streets, markets

The Edo State Government has commenced a massive evacuation of refuse across major streets and markets in the Benin metropolis, with a call on residents to complement government’s efforts at ensuring a cleaner, greener and more sustainable environment. Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Engr. Jonathan Lawani, while monitoring the evacuation exercise in different parts of Benin metropolis, warned against indiscriminate waste disposal and unhealthy practices that violate the state’s extant environmental laws.

 

