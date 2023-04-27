Edo empowers youths with in-demand tech skills

Edo State Government’s Edo Innovates Hub has once again made an impact in the tech space, as it churns out 243 beneficiaries in various in-demand tech skills. The beneficiaries completed 3, 5, 6, and 8-weeks intensive training programs; in introduction to technology/ Computer Appreciation, Web Development, Data Analytics, and Microsoft Power Platform respectively. During the graduation ceremony on Tuesday, April 20, the Edo Innovates Hub Manager, Mr. Izoduwa Precious Asemota , encouraged the beneficiaries to implement all they have learned and maintain the relationships they have built during the course of their training. Mrs. Violet Obiokoro, the Managing Director, Edojobs, emphasised to the beneficiaries at the graduation, the importance of maximising the skills they have learnt to build experience saying “no one would travel on the plane of a Pilot who has no prior experience flying planes.” Mr. Precious Ekome, Faculty lead at Edo Innovates Hub, also encouraged the beneficiaries to continuously learn and apply what they have learned by volunteering and building a portfolio. The Observer describes Edo Innovates Hub as a wellequipped facility with the necessary infrastructure, digital resources, and social resources to mold students into wellrounded tech representatives. This initiative, spearheaded by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has over the years, chaired trainings by the team at the Edo Innovation Hub, which have played major roles in authoring powerful tech stories; penning consistent records of beneficiaries landing game changing jobs in the tech space. Edo Innovates Hub, as it is fondly called, is the technology arm of the Edo State Skills Development Agency (Edojobs), with the goal of raising an army of highly skilled IT skilled professionals who are able to leverage the digital economy to innovate, create jobs, drive economic growth and create new market through partnerships with organizations such as World Bank, Amazon, Google and other partners