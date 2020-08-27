Edo: End pre-election violence, group tells politicians

Joint Force for Defence of Democracy has staged a protest in Benin over the surge in crime and criminality in Edo State ahead of the September 19 governorship election. Addressing journalists during the protest, the leader of the group, Comrade Kola Edopkayi, called desperate politicians in the state to stop using jobless and innocent youths to perpetrate crime and disorderliness. He called on various organs of security agencies in the state to ensure that youths found carrying arms during and after the election be made to face the wrath of the law.

Edopkayi maintained that Edo State was no longer safe for people due to the pre-election violence currently being experienced in the state. He said: “As citizens of Edo State, we are very worried and disturbed with the high increase of pre-election violence in our state. We are members of the Joint Force for Defense of Democracy. We want peace to reign in our state, we are not very comfort-able with the way desperate politicians are going about this coming election.

The level of crimes and criminality in Edo State is drastically on the increase. Our youths are now given dangerous weapons to go and cause mayhem thereby making Edo State unsafe for indigenes to live in. “Our politicians should emulate the western world, the way they go about politics. We should practice politics without bitterness, politics without shedding blood, and without hatred. This is not the first election in Edo State, it is not by force that a governor must do four years, and they should stop using our youths for violence.

“What our youths need is job creation. If they are gainfully employed, they would not give themselves out for use. “You remember early this month the ugly incident that happened at the State House of Assembly where hoodlums took over the place, shooting guns. Today the seven of them arrested by the security agencies are facing trials.

“So we want security men and women to put in more efforts to ensure that any person found with weapons during and after the election is prosecuted.” “Also, I want our youths to know that the children of these politicians don’t vote, they are equally not in this country, they attend the best schools in Canada, America, and the United Kingdom. So they must not allow those seeking power by all means to use them. Election is not a do-or-die business.”

Like this: Like Loading...