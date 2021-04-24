Edo enrols 9,604 elderly people, pregnant women, others into Health Insurance Scheme

The Edo State Health Insurance Commission has registered over 9,604 elderly people, physically challenged, pregnant women and other vulnerable persons to benefit from the Equity Plan of the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EdoHIS). Director General, Edo Health Insurance Commission, Dr. Amegor Rock, disclosed this while addressing journalists in Benin City. He added that the government is sustaining reforms in the health sector so as to im-prove access to quality and affordable healthcare services to all residents in the state. According to him, those targeted under the Equity Plan of the state’s health insurance scheme are “children under the age of 5, physically challenged, aged persons from 60 years and above, poor pregnant women and the poorest of the poor.” “The BHCPF is targeting to register 25,000 residents across all the 18 local government areas in Edo State. The Equity Plan provides health insurance cover for the vulnerable who do not have any source of livelihood,” Rock added.
