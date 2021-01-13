Metro & Crime

Edo ex-commissioner, Adodo, dies

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)
  • Oshiomhole, Agba mourn

 

A labour leader and former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties in Edo State, Comrade Didi Adodo, died yesterday.

 

A source close to the family said Adodo, who was a commissioner in the administration of former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, became ill less than a week ago, of an undisclosed ailment.

 

At press time, it was learnt that arrangements were being made to convey his body for burial.

 

“He died this morning (yesterday). He had been ill for some time but recovered and then the ailment relapsed a few days ago. As we speak we are making necessary arrangements for his burial in Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area,” the source said.

 

Until his demise, Adodo was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN).

 

He was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC). Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, expressed shock over Adodo’s death.

 

He said: “I received with sadness and a deep sense of personal loss, the passing of Comrade Didi Adodo in the early hours of today.

 

Didi has been a dear friend of mine for decades, a comrade who walked side by side with me in the trenches during my struggles for Nigerian workers and only recently, Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties under my administration as Governor of Edo State.”

 

Also the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, expressed sadness over Adodo’s death. Agba described Adodo as “a dear friend” and one of the brightest minds in the cabinet of former Governor Oshiomhole in which he (Agba) also served.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Foster regional economic integration, Omo-Agege tells S’South govs

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe,

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has urged governors of the South-South to foster regional economic integration through massive investments infrastructure. Omo-Agege made the call on Thursday in his goodwill message at the second annual general meeting of the Forum of South-South Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(FOSSCCIMA) which held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen abduct journalist’s wife in Cross River

Posted on Author Clement James

Armed men have abducted the wife of the Cross River State correspondent of the Sun Newspaper, Uduak Judex Okoro. This is the second time Mrs. Okoro was abducted in seven years. She was first kidnapped in 2013 while returning from Lagos. Mrs. Okoro was abducted on Tuesday about 8.30pm along Big Qua in the heart […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara police arrest 24-year-old lady for faking own kidnap

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested a 24-year-old lady, Medinat Ibrahim, for faking her own kidnap, alongside her two other accomplices. The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Lawal-Bagega, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital, while parading the suspects. Represented by the Command’s Spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, the CP said the suspects would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica