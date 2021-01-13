Edo ex-commissioner, Adodo, dies

Oshiomhole, Agba mourn

A labour leader and former Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties in Edo State, Comrade Didi Adodo, died yesterday.

A source close to the family said Adodo, who was a commissioner in the administration of former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, became ill less than a week ago, of an undisclosed ailment.

At press time, it was learnt that arrangements were being made to convey his body for burial.

“He died this morning (yesterday). He had been ill for some time but recovered and then the ailment relapsed a few days ago. As we speak we are making necessary arrangements for his burial in Iruekpen in Esan West Local Government Area,” the source said.

Until his demise, Adodo was the General Secretary of the Iron and Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN).

He was also a former General Secretary of the United Labour Congress (ULC). Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, expressed shock over Adodo’s death.

He said: “I received with sadness and a deep sense of personal loss, the passing of Comrade Didi Adodo in the early hours of today.

Didi has been a dear friend of mine for decades, a comrade who walked side by side with me in the trenches during my struggles for Nigerian workers and only recently, Commissioner for Establishment and Special Duties under my administration as Governor of Edo State.”

Also the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, expressed sadness over Adodo’s death. Agba described Adodo as “a dear friend” and one of the brightest minds in the cabinet of former Governor Oshiomhole in which he (Agba) also served.

