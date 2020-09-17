Edo: Ex-guber aspirant tasks INEC, security agencies on fairness, transparency

Former Ekiti State governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Otunba Olusegun Agbalajobi has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure that the September 19 governorship poll in Edo State is free, fair and credible.

This is as he enjoined the electoral umpire and security agencies involved in the conduct of the election to demonstrate highest degree of impartiality, neutrality and non-partisanship. Agbalajobi, who called the agencies to discharge their duties devoid of favouritism, gave the advice yesterday at his Oye-Ekiti home, while addressing reporters as part of activities marking his 60th birthday.

The APC chieftain, who also urged the electorate to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner before, during and after the polls, said that peace was necessary for the smooth conduct of the electoral exercise. He, however, stressed that the political ambition of any politician is not worth the blood of any Nigerian, but cautioned the youths not to allow themselves to be used as thugs by desperate politicians, who want to gain power at all cost. “Our youths should resist any plot by politicians to be used to perpetrate violence on the day of election because no one political aspiration is worth the blood of anyone since the lives of the people and the peace of the society are more important than any personal interest,” Agbalajobi added.

