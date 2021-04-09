Edo: Families sue IGP, others over illegal detention

The families of Taiwo Omorede and Bright Osagiede of Egbaen community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have institute a case against the Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police (IG) and two police officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Aminu Sokoto, a DSP and A. Elema an ACP, over alleged illegal detention of their bread-winners since March 20, 2021 The two families alleged that their bread-winners have been denied bail, and neither were they charged to court for any offence by the police. In the suit No 3/65m/2021 and 3/64m/2021, they accused the police of infringing on their fundamental human rights of personal liberty and dignity of human person as guaranteed under chapter four of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

