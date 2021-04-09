Edo: Families sue IGP, others over illegal detention

The families of Taiwo Omorede and Bright Osagiede of Egbaen community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have institute a case against the Nigeria Police, the Inspector General of Police (IG) and two police officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Aminu Sokoto, a DSP and A. Elema an ACP, over alleged illegal detention of their bread-winners since March 20, 2021 The two families alleged that their bread-winners have been denied bail, and neither were they charged to court for any offence by the police. In the suit No 3/65m/2021 and 3/64m/2021, they accused the police of infringing on their fundamental human rights of personal liberty and dignity of human person as guaranteed under chapter four of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.
Related Articles
Ortom mourns as Benue NUJ Chairman dies
Benue State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Victoria Asher is dead. This is as Governor Samuel Ortom has expressed shock and deep sadness over her death. Secretary of the council, Mr. Moses Akarhan, in a statement said Mrs. Asher died in the early hours of yesterday at about 8:00am at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Opposition Reps reject N151 fuel hike, demand suspension
The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected the increase in pump price of fuel from N148 to N151. 56 as announced by the Petroleum Product Marketing Company (PPMC) on Wednesday. The lawmakers, in a statement by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndidu Elumelu, Wednesday, described the announced increase […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Emirates: Ganduje makes Kano Emir Permanent Council Chair
Rotational Chairmanship of Kano State Council of Emirs has been put to halt, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje yesterday signed the State Emirates Council Amendment Law, 2020, making Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Kano as the permanent Chairman Council of Emirs. In what looks like intentional means to punish the dethroned Emir Of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)