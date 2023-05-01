Edo Farmer Machetes Wife, Commits Suicide Over Alleged Infidelity

A farmer identified as Friday Omosigho has committed suicide after using a machete to attack his wife over alleged infidelity in Benin City, Edo state.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened at Ehiozevbaru village in Uhunmwode Local Government Area, Edo State.

It was also gathered that the deceased had accused his wife identified as Mercy Omosigho of infidelity.

It was further learned that the matter went to the village meeting where some elders intervened to resolve the dispute in the family.

Apparently unsatisfied with the elders’ verdict, he reportedly attacked his wife with a machete all over his body on the farm and abandoned her in a pool of her blood to die.

He was said to have called his younger brother that he has killed his wife and gone home to commit suicide by drinking sniper.

The Edo State Command’s spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the man drank a substance suspected to be a sniper.

He said the divisional police officer of Egba police division received a call from one Monday Omosigho that he received a distress call that his junior brother, Friday Omosigho committed suicide by drinking sniper, after attempting to murder his wife Mercy Omosigho over infidelity by giving her matchet cut all over her body.

He said the police moved to the scene and recovered the corpse of Friday who attempted to kill his wife and deposited it at the mortuary.

“The wife who was still alive was taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment”

He said the investigation on the matter is ongoing and that the case has been transferred to the homicide department of the command.

SP Chidi advised the couple to always try and settle their differences through the family and that when they could not reconcile, they should go their separate ways rather than killing each other for the benefit of the children.