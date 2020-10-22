Edo fleeing inmates get 3-day ultimatum to return or face the law

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday issues a three-day ultimatum to fleeing inmates of the Benin Medium Security Correctional Centres on Sapele Road and Oko community along the Airport Road to voluntaries return to their centre where they are serving various jail terms before they were freed by hoodlums on EndSARS protest broke into the centres.

This was as the governor said that they should either return voluntarily or they should be ready to face the wrath of the law when they are rearrested.

The inmates were given till tomorrow (Friday) this week to make a U-turn and return to where they had escaped from after the attack on the facilities of the two Correctional Centres by thousands of hoodlums who invaded them on Monday.

The hoodlums accused of hijacking the EndSARS protest by youths in the state, had on Monday attacked the two centres, in which a total of 1,993 inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) in the state escaped during the violent attacks that left nine persons dead.

The Comptroller of Correction, Edo State Command, Babayo Maisanda, recalled that no fewer than 1,818 escaped inmates were still at large, while 163 had either been recaptured or secured, and six returned on their own.

Obaseki, who read the riot act during his on-the-spot assessment of the affected NCoS centres and the police stations set ablaze by the hoodlums in Benin, had lamented the extent of destruction, describing it as massive.

The governor was accompanied on the tour by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Celestine Okoye; the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo; representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps, among others.

Obaseki said the action of the hoodlums was against the spirit of the genuine EndSARS protesters, who went about their protests in a peaceful manner, adding that the government would not sit down and watch hoodlums operate in such a manner.

The governor, however, noted that the attacks on the security facilities were orchestrated by criminally minded people, warning the escapees to willingly turn themselves at the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Benin City for them to be returned to the Correctional Centres.

“You will agree with me that this is not in the spirit of the EndSARS protest. This is sheer criminality while the real protesters were focusing on the reform of our policing system and not to destroy government property, the prisons and release inmates.

“So, you can tell that there were some criminal intentions behind these acts and the EndSARS protest in Edo State was hijacked by criminals and they used the opportunity to invade the centre to release their colleagues who were held in our correctional centre,” the governor added.

He added: “We condemn the act wholeheartedly and we expect that even the EndSARS protesters would join us in condemning this dastardly act.

