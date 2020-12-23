Edo gas plants’ll boost provision of alternative auto fuel, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said that the integrated gas handling facility, LPG processing and dispensing plants, built and operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, an upstream subsidiary of NNPC in Oredo, Edo State, would boost the drive towards providing alternative auto fuel in the country. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President gave the assurance yesterday at the commissioning of the project in Edo State.

It will be recalled that following the deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry and the attendant increase in the pump price of fuel, the government had canvassed for the conversion of cars from using petrol to gas. It was reasoned that shifting from petrol to gas, considered to be a cheaper source of energy, would lessen the burden of the high cost of fuel on the masses.

This conversion exercise was being captured under the government’s programme of National Gas Expansion Programme Initiative. Buhari, in his remarks, noted that with the completion of the project, Nigeria had moved a step closer to her dream of full utilisation of the nation’s abundant gas potentials.

He said: “The Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility and its associated NGLs depot will be delivering 240,000 metric tons of commercial grade Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Propane. It will also deliver about 205 million standard cubic feet per day of lean gas to the domestic market.

“In addition to its import substitution benefits that brings us a step closer to self-sufficiency in LPG production and also supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises in the host communities, this project will create hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities for our teeming youths, both skilled and unskilled.

“Apart from being the largest onshore LPG plant in Nigeria with the potential of supplying about 20 per cent of Nigeria’s LPG demand, the Oredo Integrated Gas Handling Facility was carefully situated at a corridor proximate to over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s LPG demand source,” he added. The President remarked that the project was a followup to the commitment of the administration towards making Year 2020 as Nigeria’s Year of the Gas.

