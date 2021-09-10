News

Edo goes tough on unvaccinated teachers, health workers

The Edo State government yesterday said any health worker that refused to be vaccinated would not be allowed to attend to any patient. This was just as it issued a sternwarning toteachersand other public servants to get themselves vaccinated with at least a dose of the available vaccinesortheymightbeprevented fromperforming their official duties. Issuing the warnings while briefing journalists on COVID-19 update in Benin City, the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, said the duty of the state government was to protect the public and if workers under the government payroll continued to resist taking the vaccine, then they would need to decide “whether they want to go to work or work from home.”

