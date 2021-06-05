Edo government committed to healthcare delivery –Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, yesterday said the state government is committed to the welfare and security of the people by providing quality healthcare services to the people. The deputy governor, who was represented by the immediate past Chairperson, Etsako East Council, Mrs. Benedicta Ebuehi, stated this during the flag off of the second Free Medical Outreach organised by the College of Medical Sciences of Edo State University Uzairue in collaboration with the Central Hospital Auchi. He noted that the Edo State University has been at the forefront of specialist healthcare and has contributed immensely to the healthcare need of Edo North people. While taking notes of the challenges being faced by the Edo state university, said government would soon attend to them. She said healthcare is a major agenda of Edo State government especially Edo North people because it is the deputy governor’s constituency.
Related Articles
Ebonyi River crash: When mourners became the mourned
became the mourned I equally call on all the security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, expedite action in unveiling the reason behind the ugly occurrence as I urge drivers to always exercise caution while plying routes In Ebonyi State, it is sorrow, tears and mourning, following the plunging into river of a bus […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Muslims: We’ll stop anyone undermining security in Ebonyi
Muslims in Ebonyi State yesterday vowed to stop any of their members or group of people either working or trying to undermine security in the state. They also promised to stop anyone trying to destroy the infrastructure put in place by the state government. The Muslim community disclosed this in a resolution signed by their […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Wema Bank partners AIICO on healthcare
Wema Bank Plc, through its women proposition, SARA by Wema, has partnered AIICO Insurance Plc and AIICO Multishield HMO to provide better healthcare services for its women. In line with the SARA by Wema initiative, the partnership seeks to enhance the lifestyle and general well-being of women within the community. In addition to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)