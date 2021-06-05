News

Edo government committed to healthcare delivery –Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, yesterday said the state government is committed to the welfare and security of the people by providing quality healthcare services to the people. The deputy governor, who was represented by the immediate past Chairperson, Etsako East Council, Mrs. Benedicta Ebuehi, stated this during the flag off of the second Free Medical Outreach organised by the College of Medical Sciences of Edo State University Uzairue in collaboration with the Central Hospital Auchi. He noted that the Edo State University has been at the forefront of specialist healthcare and has contributed immensely to the healthcare need of Edo North people. While taking notes of the challenges being faced by the Edo state university, said government would soon attend to them. She said healthcare is a major agenda of Edo State government especially Edo North people because it is the deputy governor’s constituency.

