Edo govt: College of Education workers not owed salaries

The Edo State Government has insisted that it does not owe the protesting workers of the defunct Edo State College of Education, Ekiadolor, noting that salary arrears owed at the termination of the immediate past government have been cleared.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the protest was politically-motivated by interests bent on embarrassing the government. He said: “It must be stated that the Edo State Government does not owe the protesting workers of the defunct Edo State College of Education, Ekiadolor.

“The six months arrears owed by the immediate past administration have been cleared. “In good faith and taking into cognizance the need to sustain their families while the workers settle into other colleges of education in other parts of the state, the government continued subvention to the schools. “The Federal Government has since taken over the institution, which has been converted into a Federal College of Education (Technical), which would kick off academic programmes in October.”

