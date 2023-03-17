Edo govt directs varsity mgt to retrieve illegal sack letters

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has directed the management of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, to reverse and retrieve all recent illegal disengagement letters issued to staff of the institution. The governor insists that the sack notices said to have been issued earlier to some staff of the university are illegal, null and void, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, said in a statement. The management is to retrieve any such illegal letters if they were ever issued and reinstate the affected staff. The governor has ordered an in-depth investigation into what led to the sporadic issuance of illegal sack letters and assured that all found culpable will be brought to book. The government reiterates its commitment to the welfare of staff and is working to address all lingering issues affecting workers at the state-owned institution.

