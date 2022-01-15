Edo govt empowers 449 fish farmers, move against use of chemicals

The Director, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Mr. Friday Ehimare, Friday said no fewer than 449 fish farmers have so far been empowered across the state since 2018 to date. Ehimare disclosed this in Ekehuan Village, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state during the department’s sensitisation campaign against obnoxious Fisheries practices. Ehimare said the campaign had become necessary following the continuous use of harmful chemicals in aquaculture. He noted that the state government in its bid to boost the protein intake of its populace, create jobs and income, had created fish cluster farming empowerment under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS). “A total of eight clusters made up 449 fish farmers have so far been empowered.

“The campaign is essential to discourage fish farmers against the use of chemicals in the aquatic ecosystem and to educate them on the best and acceptable practices. “The use of chemicals such as gammalin 20, DDT among others when introduced into water kills every living thing in the water. “Some common fish species such goldfish, butterfly fish, other organisms like turtle, snails, and crabs are rarely found in the water due to continuous use of harmful chemicals,” he said. According to him, the chemical residue in fish muscle is also dangerous to fish consumers and also reduces income. So we will continue to educate them. Ehimare thanked the governor for approving funds for the campaign The chairman of fish farmers in the village, Mr. Faith Eyituoyor, in his remark, thanked the ministry for the education and promised to adhere to the aqua-culture best practices.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...