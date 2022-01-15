News

Edo govt empowers 449 fish farmers, move against use of chemicals

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The Director, Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Edo, Mr. Friday Ehimare, Friday said no fewer than 449 fish farmers have so far been empowered across the state since 2018 to date. Ehimare disclosed this in Ekehuan Village, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state during the department’s sensitisation campaign against obnoxious Fisheries practices. Ehimare said the campaign had become necessary following the continuous use of harmful chemicals in aquaculture. He noted that the state government in its bid to boost the protein intake of its populace, create jobs and income, had created fish cluster farming empowerment under the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme (CACS). “A total of eight clusters made up 449 fish farmers have so far been empowered.

“The campaign is essential to discourage fish farmers against the use of chemicals in the aquatic ecosystem and to educate them on the best and acceptable practices. “The use of chemicals such as gammalin 20, DDT among others when introduced into water kills every living thing in the water. “Some common fish species such goldfish, butterfly fish, other organisms like turtle, snails, and crabs are rarely found in the water due to continuous use of harmful chemicals,” he said. According to him, the chemical residue in fish muscle is also dangerous to fish consumers and also reduces income. So we will continue to educate them. Ehimare thanked the governor for approving funds for the campaign The chairman of fish farmers in the village, Mr. Faith Eyituoyor, in his remark, thanked the ministry for the education and promised to adhere to the aqua-culture best practices.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: 2011 to 2021 is Nigeria’s ‘decade of law-making’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the 10 years leading to 2021 as the country’s ‘decade of law-making’, saying the country had, through the period, witnessed a raft of legislation geared at improving the criminal justice system and enabling better access to justice. He, however, warned that the implementation of the laws is “the only […]
News

Newly-elected US lawmaker dies from COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  A recently elected US lawmaker has died from Covid-19 – the first member of the US Congress to die from the disease. Republican Luke Letlow, 41, had been elected as Representative for Louisiana’s 5th district and was due to be sworn in on Sunday. He announced on December 18 that he had tested positive […]
News

Eid-el-Maulud: Shun all negative tendencies, President urges youths

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerian youths to shun all negative tendencies as the nation joins others in the world to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud today. This came as he warned the people to strive hard to avert a second wave of coronavirus pandemic as the nation’s economy cannot withstand another round of lockdown. According to a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica