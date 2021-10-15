Edo govt: No inch of our land’ll be gifted for cattle grazing

Rising from the third in a series of stakeholder workshops organised to discuss and debate its proposed law on anti-grazing, the Edo State Government has declared as false and malicious rumours of its intentions to jettison the process of enacting its own legislation to promote the safety, wellbeing, and socio-economic future of its teeming farmers across the state. The Town hall meeting was organised in keeping with the practice of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s system of integrating input of relevant stakeholders in the lawmaking process, especially on issues as sensitive as the Anti-Open Grazing Law in Nigeria.
The meeting that was well attended by members of the Edo State Executive Council, led by the governor himself and his deputy, resolved that a law prohibiting open grazing in Edo State is imperative and must be passed as quickly as possible. The meeting also resolved that the proposed law be drafted to protect