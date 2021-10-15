News

Edo govt: No inch of our land’ll be gifted for cattle grazing

Posted on

Rising from the third in a series of stakeholder workshops organised to discuss and debate its proposed law on anti-grazing, the Edo State Government has declared as false and malicious rumours of its intentions to jettison the process of enacting its own legislation to promote the safety, wellbeing, and socio-economic future of its teeming farmers across the state. The Town hall meeting was organised in keeping with the practice of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s system of integrating input of relevant stakeholders in the lawmaking process, especially on issues as sensitive as the Anti-Open Grazing Law in Nigeria.

The meeting that was well attended by members of the Edo State Executive Council, led by the governor himself and his deputy, resolved that a law prohibiting open grazing in Edo State is imperative and must be passed as quickly as possible. The meeting also resolved that the proposed law be drafted to protect

Our Reporters

