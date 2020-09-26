Edo govt pays September salaries, pension

As part of commitment by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to ensure the wellbeing of workers, the state government has paid September salaries and pension to workers and retirees. In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the payment is in line with the governor’s standing order on prompt payment of salary and pension obligations to workers. He said: “Following the standing order of Governor Godwin Obaseki for early payment of pension and salaries of workers in the state, all civil and public servants have been paid their salaries between yesterday, September 24, 2020 and today, September 25, 2020.”
Related Articles
A’Ibom Assembly passes fiscal responsibility bill into law
A Bill for the establishment of the Akwa Ibom State Fiscal Responsibility Board read for the third at yesterday’s plenary and passed into law by the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly. This follows a report submitted by the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Uduak Odudoh, a member representing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Why evil forces are unhappy with President Buhari – Clerics
The National Inter-Faith Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP), on Saturday, has revealed that some evil forces in the country are unhappy with President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the group, which comprises Christian and Islamic clerics, the president is the target of “evil forces” because of his progress in the anti-graft campaign and the war against […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Report: Former Pope Benedict seriously ill
Former Pope Benedict XVI, the first pontiff in 600 years to resign instead of ruling for life, is seriously ill, a German newspaper reported on Monday. The newspaper, Passauer Neue Presse, cited Benedict’s biographer, German author Peter Seewald, who met the 93-year-old emeritus pope at the Vatican on Saturday. A Vatican spokesperson had no […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)