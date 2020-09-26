News

Edo govt pays September salaries, pension

Posted on

As part of commitment by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to ensure the wellbeing of workers, the state government has paid September salaries and pension to workers and retirees. In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the payment is in line with the governor’s standing order on prompt payment of salary and pension obligations to workers. He said: “Following the standing order of Governor Godwin Obaseki for early payment of pension and salaries of workers in the state, all civil and public servants have been paid their salaries between yesterday, September 24, 2020 and today, September 25, 2020.”

Our Reporters

