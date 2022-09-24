Edo govt to lift ban on gold mining in Dagbala Community

The Edo State Government yesterday assured stakeholders that it will lift ban on gold mining in Dagbala Community in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Engr. Ethan Uzamere gave the assurance during the inspection of buildings for security personnel in the community as part of efforts to improve security in the area. The state government had placed a ban on gold mining in Dagbala Community due to the influx of terrorists, which they said pose threats to the safety of lives and property of residents in the community.

Uzamere said during the inspection that the mining sites in the community were shut down last year due to insecurity and for necessary security infrastructure to be in place for mining activities before the reopening of the sites. He noted, “It is unfortunate that what should bring a lot of development to the community has instead brought a lot of problems in terms of security.

The community has several roles to play in sustaining security because they live here and have more intelligence than anybody. They know who is not from the community, when they see them in the area. “Basically, we’re here to inspect the buildings that were donated to security operatives and visit some of the mining sites. We are very satisfied and impressed with the buildings donated. This shows how the mining industry is important to this community as they were fully donated by both the community and the miners’ association in Dagbala.”

