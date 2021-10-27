Edo govt: We’re relocating, not demolishing Central Hospital

The Edo State government has said that it is relocating and not demolishing the Central Hospital, Benin City. In a statement, the state Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, Hon. Andrew Adaze Emwanta, said the hospital is relocating to the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, contrary to the false and malicious statement by the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) purporting the demolition of the hospital. According to him, “The attention of the Edo State government has been drawn to a malicious and false statement by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, alleging that the government plans to demolish the Central Hospital, Benin City. “The government is not demolishing, but relocating the hospital. Besides, we have the ultra-modern Edo Specialist Hospital within the same premises. The Central Hospital has been in existence for over 100 years and most of the facilities there are now very old and do not support modern-day healthcare service delivery.”
