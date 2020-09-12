Edo govt’s N150m alleged market women funds spark protest

Some market women in Ekiosa Market in Edo State yesterday took to the streets to protest over alleged money released by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for them to use to rehabilitate the burnt market in December 2019, which was alleged to have been paid into one of the commercial bank in Benin-City. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the fund, however, sparked a mild protest when some of the women went to the bank to be paid only to find out that the market woman leader had collected for some of the names replacing them with fictitious names thereby short changing them.

Some of these women were seen at the front gate of the Oba’s palace holding placates, but were not allowed to enter the palace. They also carried their protest to Government House to seek the face of the governor over the money. The spokesperson for the traders, Mrs. Joy Okunbor, who led some traders to protest at the gate of the Oba of Benin, demanded transparency in the disbursement of the grant by the market leaders and applauded the governor for redeeming his promise. According to her, “Our market leaders are not truthful.

They came this morning to tell us that we are protesting against our governor; how can we protest against him when he has done well? “He approved the immediate disbursement of the grant to us in Ekiosa Market after the fire incident. “First and foremost, let me thank the ‘Wake and See Governor’ for keeping to his promise after he came to visit us during the fire incident.” She noted after the governor released the grant, leaders in the market gave some traders N4,000 while others got N9,000, N20,000, N40,000, and N100,000, adding that persons who got N100,000 to N500,000 do not even own stores in the market. Okunbor said the traders are protesting to inform the governor that the grant approved is being used for selfish interest by the market leaders.

You can recall that earlier, Ekiosa Market was engulfed by fire making the traders lose goods worth millions of naira.. Governor Obaseki promised to compensate them, ever since nothing was done about until this period. APC has also raised the alarm over the issue describing it as a waste of Edo State money. Many of the traders are calling on their market woman leader to release their money or face the wrath of the gods of Ekiosa market.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Market Women Leader, Madam Blacky Ogiamien, when contacted denied the allegations levelled against her by Ekiosa Market women over the N100 million released to them for the fire disaster that happened at Ekiosa Market in December 2019. She said: “I want to clarify the issue and also distance myself from the allegation.

The said money was not paid directly to me, when the incident happened last year, “I was the one that invited the governor to come and see the damage that was done by the fire inferno. “When he came to inspect the market, he promised to assist those whose goods were burnt with a N100 million, and they were asked to go to EDPA to register so they can be captured in the computer, as the head of the group I did not even fill any form, so I’m very surprised that they are involving me.’

Like this: Like Loading...