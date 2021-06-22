News

Edo: Group issues 7-day ultimatum to chief priest

Edo State chapter of the Tipper Drivers Association has given the Chief Priest, Ovbokhan Igbinovia, the Priest of Okhuoromi community in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, a seven-days ultimatum to return all landed property allegedly taken away from members of the association, or they will withdraw their services.

 

Chairman of the association, Austin Uhunmwangho, gave the ultimatum, while addressing newsmen at the association’s head office in Benin yesterday that  if the state government, Oba of Benin and other concerned authorities failed to prevail on the Ovbokhan to return the landed property bought by their members and other individuals to them, the association would be left with no option than to withdraw its service across the state.

 

But, the Ohen, Chief Priest, Ovbokhan Igbinovia had accused the chairman of the association of interfering in an affair that he was never invited with the motive of satisfying his ‘side chick.’ He insisted that Uhunmwangho and his members did not buy any landed property from authorities of the community.

