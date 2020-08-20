Edo guber: APC accuses PDP of fuelling religious tension

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of fuelling religious tension ahead of the September 10 governorship election in the state. The party made the allegation, while responding to the reaction of the PDP to the honorary Itsemakohna title conferred on its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu by the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III. The APC said the PDP’s uncomplimentary remark over the title conferred on Ize-Iyamu is a slap on Christians and an attempt to introduce RUGA to Edo State.

Chairman of the party’s campaign council’s media committe, John Mayaki, in a statement, said PDP by its action has shown that it is insensitive to the cultural and religious diversities in the state. Mayaki noted that Auchi, which is in the northern part of state and popularly called the Afemai region, is a predominantly Muslim area under the traditional leadership of the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh, Ikelebe III.

He said this fact has been respected by the people of Edo State for a long time, adding that the people have been able to live in harmony despite these religious differences due to mutual respect. His words: “The conferment of the Itsemakohna title on Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu as explained by the candidate himself, was a mark of honor indicative of his level of acceptance in all parts of Edo State.

“His personal religion and position as a pastor are not unknown to the Otaru, who indeed, refers and regards him as a Christian and ordained man of God. The symbolic turbaning is not a religious ceremony, but a cultural one to show clearly that the people of Auchi no longer want Governor Obaseki and have embraced the APC candidate. “There are many reasons for the rejection of the embattled governor, part of which includes his flagrant disrespect for tradition and well-known divisive tendencies, a fact which he and his party have now corroborated with the evil insinuations they introduced to the event, seeking to stoke religious tension in Edo State.

“The governor’s disrespect for tradition was apparent when he visited the palace of the Oba of Benin without the customary kolanut he should have carried and met a cold reception. His opponent, Pastor Ize-Iyamu, a more urbane and cultural conscious man, carried the kolanut on his visit and was met by a full regiment of powerful Benin chiefs, who greeted him affectionately. “Edo has been able to steer clear of the religious tension that the rejected PDP is trying to engender because other governors and administrators before the sad emergence of Obaseki understood the plurality of the state like most Nigerian societies, and pursued peace and unity, not actively stoke tension with poor propaganda on the account of mindless politics. “Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu does not discriminate against people because of their religious beliefs.

The faith he professes and teaches as exemplified and instructed by Jesus Christ in the New Testament, kicks against divisive actions and preaches peaceful harmony. “Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu’s honorary title by the Otaru, an Islamic traditional ruler, is a powerful attestation to his ability to preside over the affairs of the state and its diverse people with the maturity, sensitivity, and fairness required to achieve social harmony and development.

“On the contrary, by seeking to add mischievous interpretations to the event, the PDP and its new leader, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, continue to burnish their reputation as an irresponsible party unfit for leadership at any level, not much as governor of a diverse state where everyone must be treated with respect, irrespective of leaning and religious beliefs.”

