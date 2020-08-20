Edo guber: APC, Oshiomhole recruiting fake police – PDP

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is designing fake security uniforms for thugs to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election. The party said the fake military and police agents would be used to unleash violence and clampdown on traditional, faith-based and community leaders in the state on trumped-up charges. Secretary, Publicity Sub-committee of PDP National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, also tackled the presidency on its defence of the meeting between the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday. The party wondered when Oshiomhole became the National Security Adviser (NSA) to hold security meeting with the president.

“When did Oshiomhole become a service chief? Is Oshiomhole holding any statutory position in the government or even in the APC, as a party, to warrant a security meeting with the president, if the meeting was not for ulterior partisan purposes on the Edo election?” PDP asked. It regretted that presidency was trying to rationalise the meeting despite the fact that the leaked video allegedly exposed the plot. “By describing the discussion by Oshiomhole and Prof. Gambari, in which Oshiomhole was heard finalising a plot to clampdown political rivals, as ‘an innocent conversation’, the Buhari presidency has further exposed its complicity.

“This convoluted admission by the presidency speaks more of the conversation that must have held behind closed doors with President Muhammadu Buhari,” PDP wondered. The party argued that if indeed the meeting was to curb violence in Edo governorship, as being claimed by the presidency, why were leaders of other political parties and other stakeholders in the Edo election not invited? It expressed worry at the meeting because of the history of electoral violence that has characterised elections under APC administration.

“Till date, the presidency has said nothing over the meeting held between the APC candidate, Ize-Iyamu and some thugs, where he was seen on a viral video, giving instructions to them to break electoral laws and use violence to rig elections for him.

“As at the moment, nobody has been arrested or questioned by the security agencies and nothing has been heard from the presidency on that callous invitation to public violence,” PDP stated. The party noted that the campaign train of its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki had suffered several attacks from APC thugs, adding that despite the attacks, there has been no investigation or arrest of culprits, neither did the presidency condemn such nefarious acts. PDP advised Gambari not “to allow his record of service to be tainted with the violence being perpetrated by the APC in Edo as well as Oshiomhole’s repeated calls for clampdown on the Edo people, ahead of the election.” The party assured that the people of Edo State will resist Oshiomhole’s fake police and other fake security operatives to be used to rig the September 19 election.

