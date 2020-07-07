Edo guber: APC’ll keep Wike in isolation, make Obaseki pay for treachery –Ganduje

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday said Governor Nyesom Wike would be kept in isolation till the end of the election.

Wike, the Rivers State governor, is the Chairman of the PDP Governorship Campaign Committee in Edo State. “We know PDP made Wike the chairman of their campaign in Edo State. I assure you, we will isolate Wike.

We will put him in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election would be over,” Ganduje said. Ganduje, who is the governor of Kano State, also declared that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki would pay for his treachery in the election. The Edo State governorship election is coming up September 19.

Thirteen candidates, including the candidates of APC and PDP, would be contesting the poll. Speaking after the inauguration of the 49-member committee at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja, Ganduje said the Edo State governorship election is a walkover for APC as his committee members were election veterans.

Some members of the Edo State governorship election campaign committee that attended the inauguration include Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma; Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Mohammed Inuwa (Gombe); Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and Senator Kabiru Gaya.

According to Ganduje, there would be no soft spot for Governor Obaseki who, was until a few weeks ago, was a member of the APC and Vice-Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF).

He said: “There is no soft spot for anything like that. The issue is that first of all, we know PDP made Wike their chairman, I assure you, we will isolate Wike. We will put him in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election would be over.

“The PDP decided to accommodate our former Governor in Edo State not because they have anything in common, not because they share some feelings, but simply because he is managing the treasury of Edo State and they want him to use that treasury in order to win the election.

“But I assure you the people of Edo State are watching; they know that somebody who was assisted in 2016 to win an election, somebody who was given every cooperation to succeed in governance of Edo State without doing much for the people, at the end of it, he’s taken the treasury and now handed it over to PDP in order to win the election.

“The people of Edo State will not accept this treachery. The people of Edo State on 19th September will come out en masse and vote for APC.”

On the viability of the committee, Ganduje said: “First of all, seeing is believing. By looking at the composition of this committee, you know that APC is ready for the election; you know that APC will do everything possible to win this important election.

“The reason why I am saying that, you know in the composition of this committee, we have all war veterans in politics and we have young people who are just coming out from election and are ready to go back into the processes of election again. And we have all the horses who never missed their targets.

“So, we assure you, the composition of this campaign council is strong and we are ready to do the job. “We know the opposition is planning to rig the election.

We know their tactics, we know their methodology and we shall dismantle all their tactics to ensure that we win this election.” Inaugurating the committee, the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of APC Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, restated commitment to rebuilding confidence and trust through the ruling party across the country.

Buni said: “The assignment before the reconciliation and campaign committees is to include a peaceful and united APC and ensure successful renewal of mandate by the good people of Edo State who voted the party in 2016.”

