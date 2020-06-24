News

Edo guber: Court delays hearing on Obaseki to allow PDP reach peace deal

A federal high court in Port Harcourt has delayed hearing of the case against Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state.
On Monday, the court granted two orders — one to stop Obaseki from contesting in the PDP primary election, and the other to serve him by substituted means.
The PDP primary election is less than 24 hours away.
When the case was called on Wednesday, Ferdinand Obirh, counsel to Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, the plaintiff, asked  E.O Obile, the judge, to grant the parties to the case four hours to conclude a reconciliatory meeting initiated by PDP leaders.
He said the party had begun the process of settling the matter out of court.
Emmanuel Enoidem, counsel to Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, and other interests in the matter, did not object to the request.
The judge thereafter ruled granting the requests of the plaintiff to delay the hearing so as to give the party time to settle the matter out of court.
But he asked both parties to file their terms of settlement in the court within three hours.

