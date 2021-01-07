News

Edo guber: Court disqualifies Ize-Iyamu, Audu as APC candidates

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA Comment(0)

I’ll appeal judgement, says governorship flag bearer

The High Court sitting in Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday disqualified both governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and the party’s deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Gani Audu.

Justice Courage Ogbebor, in his verdict, held that Audu was not qualified to contest the election as a result of discrepancies in the names in his documents and what he submitted in INEC’s Form EC9. The case, in Suit No B/358/2020, was brought against Audu by the plaintiff, Sunday Kadiri, from Ogbona Ward in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state. The plaintiff had asked the court to disqualify Audu from participating in the election on account of having allegedly given false information to the electoral commission to aid his qualification for the governorship election.

He also prayed the court to annul the candidacy of Ize-Iyamu as APC governorship candidate on account of running with an unqualified candidate as running mate. Reacting to the development, Ize-Iyamu described the judgement as “unfortunate and utterly wrong.”

Ize-Iyamu said: “I have already instructed my counsel to appeal the judgement as I am convinced that the Court of Appeal will dispassionately consider the facts presented before the court and arrive at a just decision in accordance with the law.” He, therefore, urged his teeming supporters to remain calm and law abiding as justice would surely prevail in the matter. “I urge all my teeming supporters to remain calm and law abiding. Justice will surely prevail in this matter to the glory of our God,” he stated.

It would be recalled that in a similar pre-election matter, an Abuja Federal High Court of coordinate jurisdiction had, in suit number FHC/ABJ/ CS/758/2020, filed by Action Democratic Party (ADP), dismissed the matter with a cost, on the ground that the reliefs sought had been overtaken by events. The court stated that the election had held and a winner emerged.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Zoning arrangement: 900 APC members defect to PDP in Sagbama

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Nine hundred members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday stormed the Toru Orua, country home of the immediate past Governor of the state, Seriake Dickson and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the state senatorial election, where they defected to the PDP.   The defectors were said to be protesting against […]
News

DPO narrowly escapes, as gunmen kill two, abduct many in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

At least two persons were killed and one other seriously injured when gunmen attacked residents of Kaduna on Friday night. Reports also said that an unverifiable number of persons were abducted. The attack took place at the road between the Kaduna International Airport and Rigasa Railway Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state. […]
News

Ekiti govt, UNOPS to invest $2bn to build 50,000 homes

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Ekiti State Government and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) yesterday signed an agreement to build at least 50,000 affordable homes in the state over the next 10 years. Under $2 billion deal, the agreement will see Ekiti State join one of the largest affordable housing initiatives in the world. All the homes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica