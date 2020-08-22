Edo guber: Ex-APC presidential aspirant backs Obaseki

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former presidential aspirant of the ruling party, Chief Francis Onabis, has advanced reasons why residents of the state should re-elect incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term. Onabis noted that the reelection of Obaseki for a second term of four year would allow the governor to consolidate on his achievements and deliver on his campaign promises to the electorate.

The former APC presidential aspirant in a statement released to newsmen enjoined the residents to act in unison by removing the stumbling block to the state’s development and progress through furthe electoral process. According to him, re-electing the incumbent governor would translate to the end of godfatherism and stomach infrastructure policies, where selected few were in charge of the state resources while majority of residents wallow in abject poverty. Onabis, who is the chief head of Italy-based financial consultancy outfit, Stillwater Consult, urged the residents to act right and vote wisely, adding that the forthcoming election is going to be a defining one for every Edo citizen. The APC leader appeals to party supporters in the state not to quit the APC but vote for Obaseki in the general interest of Edo State.

He said: “It’s not about the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or All Progressives Congress (APC). It’s about you and me, the future of our children and their children’s. We must not forget that Edo State is one. “Traditionally, we are brothers and sisters irrespective of the part of the state you come from. We must join hands together to fight the common enemy. “The people who are oppressing us, that does not care if you feed or not, want you to continue to live your lives in abject poverty. That does not care if your children go to school or not. “They are the same people who want to control our destiny and the destiny of our children and the ones unborn. “Edo people have never been as divided as we are today just because of politics. This must not be the case.”

