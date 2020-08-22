Edo guber: Group decries rising incidence of violence

A coalition of Edo professionals under the aegis of ‘Unuedo Renaissance (UR), yesterday expressed worry over the alarming rise in incidence of violence ahead of the September 19, gubernatorial election in the state, noting that voters in the state are not timid and will resist attempts by some politicians to subvert the will of the people at the poll. In a statement, the non-political group of professionals of Edo origin lamented that the state, which enjoyed relative peace and prosperity in the last three and a half years, is on account of the forthcoming election, being stirred in the direction of violence. Some members of the group are Mr. Emmanuel Ijewere, Chief Lawson Omokhodion, Mr. Hector Etomi, Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, Mr. Allan Omorogbe, Mr. Moses Aroko, Mr. Henry Omoragbon, Mr. Nuhu Yakubu and Mr. George Etomi. Others are Chief Pascal Ebhohimen, Mr. Isaac Ogbeide, Mr. Sam Obaze, Chief Albert Iyorah, Mr. Mike Osime, Mr. Celey Okogun, Mr. Soni Irabor, Mr. Macaulay Iyayi, Mr. Osayaba Giwa-Osagie, Mr. Kede Aihie (London) and Mrs. Sarah Esangbedo Ajose- Adeogun. The statement reads: “Well known political thugs and hoodlums who had remained silent this entire period have suddenly found their voices again and their use to intimidate our citizens is most unwelcoming and we condemn it in the strongest terms.”

