Edo guber: How Obaseki is reaching the grassroots

Cajetan Mmuta reports on the wardto- ward campaign approach adopted by the governor of Edo State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 election to market his MEGA manifesto to the people

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party’s strategic ward-to-ward campaign in the 192 electoral wards across the 18 local government areas of the state has continued to yield its desired result.

The party had painstakingly visited all the 64 wards in the northern senatorial district of the state before commencing the same exercise in the central senatorial district preaching the Making Edo Great Again (MEGA) manifesto of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration and the next stage of development in the second term campaign.

Strategically, in most of the wards visited, Governor Obaseki commissioned some state-sponsored projects in fulfillment of his 2016 campaign promises, while some new projects were flagged off. At one of the PDP campaigns, Governor Obaseki said the wardto- ward campaign was designed for assessing the needs of Edo people at the community level to bring more impactful projects closer to the people. Obaseki, who spoke to party faithful during his re-election campaign rally in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area, said the ward campaign provided an opportunity to ascertain the impact of government’s projects in the last three years in the various wards of the state. His words: “I will give you good roads, schools, hospitals, clean water, and steady electricity, among others.

I came to ascertain how much of these things you need. We are going from ward-to-ward to meet with our people and see for ourselves the things that we have done and those that we need to do, to develop the communities.” Obaseki assured voters in the state that his administration would not fail in fulfilling all his electioneering campaign promises aimed at improving the living standards of the people. Addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in wards 1 and 4 in Ibhore,Esan Central LGA, Obaseki noted that his government has in the last three years and eight months pursued reforms and policies to better the lives of the people and will continue with the developmental strides recorded in the first term when re-elected. It was another moment of unveiling new projects as the governor, who inspected ongoing Ibhore gully erosion work in the area, said the first phase of the project is done, while work on the second phase will commence soonest. “During my first electioneering campaign, I promised that I would construct the drainage and now the first phase is over.

I said I will construct roads eaten up by erosion and I have done that. “Some politicians will come here and make promises without keeping them. Don’t vote for such politicians. We have also modernised our educational system which makes it one of the best in Nigeria now. “I gave you modern schools that have doors and windows that cannot be vandalised. I know you don’t have water, which is as a result of lack of electricity, but I will ensure Benin Electricity Distribution Company provides you with light,” he stated.

Obaseki also commissioned the Idumogo-Uzebu-Iduomon link road and Ekekhen Township Road in Igueben LGA as part of efforts by the administration to boost socio-economic activities and improve the livelihood of residents in the area. Many other projects were also commissioned in the north and central senatorial districts during the campaign and it is believed that Obaseki’s ward-toward campaign is an indication that the governor is ready to surpass what he did in the first term of his administration.

Analysts believe that it is a big plus for the PDP campaign for the governor to be commissioning and noting new projects that would be done in his second term when he gets the people’s mandate on September 19. According to an Ekpoma-based analyst, Osas Ogunbor, “the idea of campaigning based on promises is over in Edo State as what you have done in the past will speak for you. Governor Obaseki has fulfilled some of the promises he made in his first term that is why he has the courage to be approaching the people ward-forward seeking re-election.

“But the candidate of the opposition party cannot point to what he did for the people even when he had the opportunity in the past. This is why his SIMPLE agenda is based on empty promises that are not feasible. We should stick with the man that has proven track records than to risk voting for someone without records of achievements.”

