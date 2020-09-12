News Top Stories

Edo guber: IGP deploys DIG, AIG, 8 CPs

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Ahead of the September 19 gubernatorial election in Edo State, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has deployed the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Oyabade, “to supervise the general security arrangement for the election.” However, Adamu said Oyabade will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters Abuja, Mr. Karma Hassan, and eight commissioners of Police. The disclosure was made in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba. According to Mba, the deployment was, “in line with efforts at ensuring apt coordination of security arrangements towards a hitch-free election in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“The DIG, with the assistance of the AIG, will superintend over the entire security architecture and ensure effective monitoring of the election and due enforcement of all electoral laws in the state. “Other senior Police Officers similarly involved (in election monitoring and evaluation) include: CP Garba Baba Umar, CP Habu Sani and CP Buba Sanusi. CP Akeera M. Yonous will coordinate the operations of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and other special strike forces. The other four (4) CPs will supervise security arrangement in the three senatorial districts of the state.

“They are: CP Omololu .S. Bishi and CP Abutu Yaro Edo North senatorial district, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu Edo Central Senatorial District and CP Olokade T. Olawale, Edo South Senatorial District.” On the fate of VIPs on the Election Day, the statement said: “The Inspector General of Police has barred security aides attached to VIPs and political appointees from accompanying their principals on the Election Day.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: 32 states now have molecular labs – Govs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Thirty-two out of the 36 states in Nigeria now have molecular laboratories to ramp up testing of citizens for coronavirus and other infectious diseases. Also, 29 states have received funding from the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement (REDISSE) project to strengthen their public health response to COVID-19. This was disclosed at […]
News

COVID-19 still potent despite drop in cases – PTF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says enforcement greatest challenge in fight against disease The Presidential Task Force for the control of the spread of the Coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) in the country has cautioned that despite the drop in the number of reported cases in the last few days, the disease still remained potent and dangerous. Fielding questions from newsmen […]
News

US Attorney General fends off Democrats’ attacks over protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday parried attacks in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, denying accusations he is doing President Donald Trump’s bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. He testified to the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since taking office in February 2019 as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: